DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $180.00 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,531,407,941 coins. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.