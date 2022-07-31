DIGG Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,787.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and $38,787.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11,999.93 or 0.50334753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.