Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTGI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Digerati Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Further Reading

