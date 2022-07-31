Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter.

CVE DWS traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

