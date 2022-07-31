dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $502,343.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.44 or 1.00027228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00130739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,325,467 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

