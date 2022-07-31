DGS Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 548,880 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,287,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 469,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

