DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

ironSource Stock Performance

Shares of IS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

