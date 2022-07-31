dForce Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,745.18 or 0.99997367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 426,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official website is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

