Dexlab (DXL) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $458,871.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00603506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014974 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00034851 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
