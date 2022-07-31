Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

