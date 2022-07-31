Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $514.00

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $511.44.

HUM opened at $482.00 on Thursday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

