Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

DB opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

