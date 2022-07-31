Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,940

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,821.25 ($21.94).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.07) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,767.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,715. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,965.50 ($23.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4,558.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88). In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). Also, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

