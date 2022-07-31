Desjardins Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.72.

CNI stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

