DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $0.95

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $24.77 million and $905,494.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.
About DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
