DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

DeFiner (FIN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $3.94 million and $64,473.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.93 or 1.00010045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

