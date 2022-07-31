DeFi Bids Reaches Market Cap of $155,026.14 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $155,026.14 and approximately $198.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.21 or 1.00099319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,398,890 coins and its circulating supply is 22,959,977 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

