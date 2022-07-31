DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $7,612.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00618737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015938 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037632 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
