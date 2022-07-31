DecentBet Market Capitalization Reaches $53,669.17 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $53,669.17 and approximately $69.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.54 or 1.00019465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00032735 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

