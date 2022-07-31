Davis R M Inc. Sells 9,337 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.30% of Polaris worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Polaris by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.