Davis R M Inc. Sells 657 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.36.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

