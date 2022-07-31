Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.17.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

