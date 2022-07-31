Davis R M Inc. Has $58.51 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $58,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST opened at $541.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

