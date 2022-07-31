Davis R M Inc. Has $40.07 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

