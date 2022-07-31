Davis R M Inc. Has $34.63 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $42,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 499,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $47.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

