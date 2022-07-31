Davis R M Inc. Has $26.98 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $214.75 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.82. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

