Davis R M Inc. Has $25.43 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NOC opened at $478.90 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

