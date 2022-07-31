Davis R M Inc. Has $24.05 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

ROK stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

