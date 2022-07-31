Davis R M Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.22% of RBC Bearings worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $236.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $242.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

