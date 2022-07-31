Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.33% of Akamai Technologies worth $63,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

