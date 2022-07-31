Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.