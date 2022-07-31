DAOstack (GEN) Hits One Day Volume of $255.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $336,425.17 and approximately $255.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.49 or 1.00049752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00044993 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028636 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001357 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

