DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.96 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00006273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $105.20 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.