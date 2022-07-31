Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 293 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daniels&Tansey LLP decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.73.

ADP opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.74 and its 200 day moving average is $215.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

