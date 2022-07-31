Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $13.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

