Daniels&Tansey LLP Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 92,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 977.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,579,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

