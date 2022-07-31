DAD (DAD) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

DAD (DAD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, DAD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $753,549.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,744.48 or 1.00055604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,749,898 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

