Dacxi (DACXI) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Dacxi has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Dacxi has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $54,741.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.
Dacxi Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Dacxi
Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.