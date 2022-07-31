Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,217 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

CYTK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 838,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,893. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

