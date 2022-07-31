CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.