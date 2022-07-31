Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $38.19. 429,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.07.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

