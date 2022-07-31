Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 21,010 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 164,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 150,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

