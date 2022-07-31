Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $48.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

