Curtis Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,443,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average of $250.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.