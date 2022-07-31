Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,226,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,942 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 938,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,018,000 after purchasing an additional 62,793 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

