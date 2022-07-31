Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.69%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

