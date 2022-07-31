Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $130.40 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,616,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 661.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

