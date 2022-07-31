Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,641. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 136.38% and a negative net margin of 1,663.65%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cuentas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cuentas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.