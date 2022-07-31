CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

CUBXF opened at $0.34 on Friday. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubicFarm Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

