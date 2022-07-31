Cryptocean (CRON) Market Capitalization Hits $1.82 Million

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $48,269.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
About Cryptocean
Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cryptocean Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.
